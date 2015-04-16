(Rewrites throughout to add executive's comments and other
details)
By Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, April 16 Anglo American Plc is
weighing its options to resolve a water shortage at Los Bronces
copper mine in central Chile that has hit production, and
testing market appetite for two of its copper deposits, a top
executive said.
An eight-year drought has dried up reservoirs and rivers,
sucking into the water table, proving a growing challenge for
industry and residents alike.
The impact on production from the water shortages at Los
Bronces has been factored into Anglo's overall 2015 guidance of
720,000 to 750,000 tonnes copper production, Hennie Faul, the
head of Anglo's copper business, told Reuters on Wednesday in an
interview during the CESCO/CRU conference in Santiago.
"We've been putting mitigation measures in place
anticipating that you're going to get some drier years, some
wetter years, and certainly this has been the driest that we've
seen Chile in decades and we factored that into our budget,"
said Faul.
London-listed Anglo is exploring using industrial water with
suppliers or building or syndicating a desalination plant as
part of a long-term strategy for Los Bronces, though it has not
made an investment decision yet, he said.
After an assets review in 2013, Anglo American decided to
divest assets that did not meet its return criteria. They
included the Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde mines, its 50.1
percent stake in the El Soldado mine and the Chagres smelter,
all in Chile.
The global miner is already testing the market with the sale
of Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos and prospective buyers "from
all over" have shown interest, according to Faul.
"We're just in the first round. There is quite good
interest. But this is very early days. We haven't yet closed the
bids," Faul said.
Anglo is discussing the "disposal process" of the Chagres
smelter and its interest in El Soldado mine with its partners
and expects a decision in the second or third quarter of 2015,
Faul said.
Commodity group Glencore and X2, a company set up
by former Xstrata boss Mick Davis, are among those that have
been named as potential suitors for the assets.
Chilean newspaper La Tercera reported on Tuesday that Anglo
was in talks with state-owned copper producer Codelco to sell
its stake in Los Bronces. Faul said Anglo would remain in Chile
and "we have no intention to sell our stake in Los Bronces."
Codelco said it was not considering buying new assets as all
its resources were in a five-year $25 billion investment plan.
