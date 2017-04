SANTIAGO May 5 Chile's environmental regulator said on Tuesday it was fining Anglo American's Los Bronces mine 3.8 billion pesos ($6.24 million) over infractions that include acid drainage at a tailings deposit.

It also ordered the closure of that deposit until "a definitive solution that permits the adequate drainage of acids generated by the project is implemented," it said in a statement. ($1 = 609.0900 pesos) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Dan Grebler)