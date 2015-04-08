JOHANNESBURG, April 8 Members of South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have stopped working at the Kleinkopje coal mine operated by Anglo American, demanding the removal of the general manager, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

"They are on strike as we speak," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters. He did not say when the strike began or how many miners were involved.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)