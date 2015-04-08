(Recasts with Anglo comment)
JOHANNESBURG, April 8 Workers have downed tools
at a mine operated by Anglo American's South African
coal unit, a union and the company said on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Anglo American said the strike started on
Tuesday and was regarded by the company as a wildcat action
because the workers had not gone through the proper channels
before calling the stoppage at the mine east of Johannesburg.
"We are continuing to talk with their regional leadership to
settle the differences," said Moeketsi Mofokeng, a spokesman for
Anglo American Coal.
The National Union of Mineworkers said in a statement that
its members were calling for the removal of the mine's general
manager, whom it said had "made lots of changes without
consulting" the union.
NUM said grievances with the manager included recruiting
changes and safety issues related to loading procedures.
NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu said 421 of its members
were involved in the strike, which comes ahead of wage talks in
the coal and gold sectors expected to kick off next month. It
was not immediately clear how many workers are at the mine.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James
Macharia)