June 29 Global miner Anglo American Plc
has put some of its platinum mines in South Africa up for sale
in a move by Chief Executive Mark Cutifani to dispose of
underperforming assets, Britain's Sunday Times reported.
The company has lined up South African investment bank RMB
to run the auction, the newspaper said. (thetim.es/1iGNvGq)
Anglo American could not immediately be reached for comment
outside of regular working hours.
The Sunday Times said the disposal programme was agreed by
the board at a strategy meeting this month and could raise up to
$4 billion. Other assets up for sale include its nickel business
and copper mines in Chile, it said.
Reuters reported in April that the company could sell some
of its deep, high-cost platinum mines.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; editing by Matthew
Lewis)