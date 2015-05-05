SANTIAGO May 5 An order by Chile's SMA environmental regulator to shut a waste dump at Anglo American PLC's Los Bronces copper mine will not impact production or operations there, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Donoso waste dump, which is used to store waste rock and is the only waste dump at the mine ordered closed, is not currently in use, the company said.

Los Bronces copper mine was fined 3.8 billion pesos ($6.24 million) over infractions including acid drainage at the waste dump, the regulator said earlier on Tuesday. The regulator also said that it has ordered the closure of the dump until "a definitive solution that permits the adequate drainage of acids generated by the project is implemented." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alden Bentley)