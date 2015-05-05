European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
SANTIAGO May 5 An order by Chile's SMA environmental regulator to shut a waste dump at Anglo American PLC's Los Bronces copper mine will not impact production or operations there, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Donoso waste dump, which is used to store waste rock and is the only waste dump at the mine ordered closed, is not currently in use, the company said.
Los Bronces copper mine was fined 3.8 billion pesos ($6.24 million) over infractions including acid drainage at the waste dump, the regulator said earlier on Tuesday. The regulator also said that it has ordered the closure of the dump until "a definitive solution that permits the adequate drainage of acids generated by the project is implemented." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alden Bentley)
LONDON, April 5 British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.
BERN, April 5 Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber is in touch with Dutch authorities over an international investigation into suspected tax evasion and money laundering via accounts at Credit Suisse, he told a news conference on Wednesday, declining further comment.