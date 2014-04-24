LONDON, April 24 Miner Anglo American
posted an increase in its copper and iron ore production in the
first quarter of 2014, but its platinum output slumped, hit by a
strike at its South African operations.
Copper output rose 18 percent from the same period a year
earlier to 202,000 tonnes, on the back of higher ore grades from
the Los Bronces and Collahuasi mines in Chile. Anglo raised its
2014 copper production output guidance to 710,000-730,000 tonnes
from 700,000-720,000.
Iron ore output totaled 11.3 million tonnes in the first
quarter, up 10 percent from a year before when production at the
Sishen mine in South Africa was curbed following a strike in
late 2012.
In platinum, where Anglo is slashing jobs and mothballing
mines to improve the unit's profitability, equivalent refined
platinum production fell 39 percent to 357,000 ounces, largely
due to a prolonged strike affecting some of its South African
operations.
Anglo lowered its platinum guidance for the year. It now
expects to produce about 2.1 million ounces of refined platinum
equivalent, down from expectations of 2.3 - 2.4 million ounces
previously.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Erica Billingham)