Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
LONDON, April 23 Global mining company Anglo American trimmed its full-year forecast for diamond production on Thursday due to weaker market conditions.
"Guidance for diamonds has been reduced from 32 million to 34 million carats to 30 to 32 million carats, in light of current trading conditions," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Clarke)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.