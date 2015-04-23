* Kumba's iron ore output up 7 percent in first quarter
* Copper production hit by water constraints in Chile
* Platinum output recovers from strike last year
(Adds details on platinum, diamond)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, April 23 Global mining company Anglo
American said it planned to cut diamond production this
year in response to lower prices, signalling reduced confidence
in a prompt rebound.
Anglo also said its iron ore output rose in the first three
months of 2015 thanks to improved productivity. However, copper
production fell because of limited water supplies at its Chilean
operations.
The London-listed company, which has lagged rivals for much
of the past decade, is trying to improve its mining operations
and is selling less profitable assets.
Its turnaround efforts though have so far been overshadowed
by a rout in prices of metals such as iron ore and copper, which
make up almost half and about a quarter of its earnings
respectively.
Some respite came last year from higher margins at its
diamond subsidiary De Beers, which became the second-largest
earner for the company after iron ore.
But diamond demand has slowed since late 2014 as middlemen
who buy rough stones struggle with a stronger dollar and
liquidity problems. De Beers, the largest producer of rough
diamonds by value, has said it would produce sufficient
quantities to match demand.
On Thursday, Anglo reduced its 2015 diamond production
forecast to 30 to 32 million carats from 32 to 34 million
carats, "in light of current trading conditions."
Nomura analysts forecast each 1 million carat cut in diamond
production implies a 1.5 percent drop in Anglo's 2015 earnings
per share.
Iron ore output from Anglo's Kumba division rose 7 percent
in the first quarter from the same period a year ago to 12.2
million, thanks to some operational improvements at its South
African assets.
However, copper output fell 15 percent to 171,800 tonnes due
to water supply problems which prompted the company to
temporarily shut a processing plant in Chile.
Platinum, a troublesome divisions for Anglo, hit by
recurrent labour strike and stubbornly weak prices, saw output
rise by 50 percent in the first quarter to 536,000 ounces. Last
year's production was heavily affected by industrial action.
The company is trying to divest its most labour-intensive
platinum mines in South Africa and boost production at its newer
Mogalakwena mine.
"We continue to support Anglo's attempts to dispose of
Rustenburg and Union. Even though we doubt whether it will be
able to sell or list these assets, it is by far the best
decision management can make to improve long-term economic value
accretion for shareholders," Citi analysts said in a note.
(Editing by David Clarke and Keith Weir)