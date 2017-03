(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday)

Dec 9 Global mining company Anglo American Plc said on Tuesday that persisting weakness in metals prices could reduce its growth in return on capital.

The miner has said it was aiming to boost its return on capital employed (ROCE) - a measure of the value a company gets out of its assets - to at least 15 percent by 2016, from 11 percent last year. "Current market consensus prices for 2016 lead us to a 12 percent ROCE in 2016," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said in a statement.

