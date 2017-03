STOCKHOLM, June 26 Global miner Anglo American has ruled out a bid for Guinea's Simandou, one of the world's most valuable iron ore deposits.

"Don't expect us to be bidding for a project such as Simandou. Our focus is more on having options to expand in west and central Africa. We won't be making any large-scale investments any time soon," Anglo American's head of marketing and iron ore sales, Timo Smit, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Metal Bulletin 20th Iron Ore Symposium in Sweden. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Susan Thomas and Jason Neely)