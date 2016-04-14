LONDON, April 14 Investor advisory group
ShareSoc has called on members to vote against the remuneration
report resolution at Anglo American's upcoming
shareholder meeting, after it posted steep losses in a year
blighted by free-falling commodity prices.
The company, led by Mark Cutifani, has sought to offset poor
trading conditions with a restructuring plan that has resulted
in a 50 percent reduction in head office costs and the closure
of 20 mines since 2013, ShareSoc said.
However, CEO remuneration has not been reduced to reflect
the smaller, simpler company that Anglo now is, the group added.
ShareSoc said Cutifani was still set to receive 6.3 million
pounds ($8.90 million) for target performance and 8.8 million
pounds for "above" target performance.
"We consider the pay of the CEO to be too high, and
particularly so in a year when the company suffered a loss of
$5.6 billion in 2015 and dividends were suspended," the group
said in a statement on Thursday.
Shares in Anglo have fallen 34 percent in the past 12
months, shrinking its market capitalisation from around 50
billion pounds ($70.68 billion) in 2008 to 10 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.7075 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)