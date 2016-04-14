LONDON, April 14 Investor advisory group ShareSoc has called on members to vote against the remuneration report resolution at Anglo American's upcoming shareholder meeting, after it posted steep losses in a year blighted by free-falling commodity prices.

The company, led by Mark Cutifani, has sought to offset poor trading conditions with a restructuring plan that has resulted in a 50 percent reduction in head office costs and the closure of 20 mines since 2013, ShareSoc said.

However, CEO remuneration has not been reduced to reflect the smaller, simpler company that Anglo now is, the group added.

ShareSoc said Cutifani was still set to receive 6.3 million pounds ($8.90 million) for target performance and 8.8 million pounds for "above" target performance.

"We consider the pay of the CEO to be too high, and particularly so in a year when the company suffered a loss of $5.6 billion in 2015 and dividends were suspended," the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Shares in Anglo have fallen 34 percent in the past 12 months, shrinking its market capitalisation from around 50 billion pounds ($70.68 billion) in 2008 to 10 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7075 pounds) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)