LONDON, April 21 A significant number of Anglo American shareholders voted against Chief Executive Mark Cutifani's 3.4 million-pound ($4.9 million) pay deal for 2015, partial voting results showed on Thursday.

Results from shareholders who had submitted votes ahead of the annual general meeting showed 41 percent opposed to the company's remuneration report and 58 percent in favour.

Full voting results are due to be released on Friday, the company said. ($1 = 0.6979 pounds) (Reporting by Clara Denina and Eric Onstad; Editing by Greg Mahlich)