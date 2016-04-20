(Adds detail, share price)

April 20 Global mining company Anglo American Plc said Finance Director Rene Medori would retire in 2017 when he reaches the age of 60.

Anglo American is beginning a process to appoint a successor, and the company said Medori would continue to serve in his role until one is found.

A slump in commodity prices forced Anglo American to announce a sweeping overhaul in February, which included the sale of its nickel, iron ore and coal mining operations.

Medori, who joined Anglo American as finance director in 2005, said on Wednesday the company's asset disposal strategy is expected to be well advanced by the time he steps down, making it the correct time for the board to consider his successor.

Shares in the the company were up 4.6 percent at 787 pence at 1420 GMT. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)