June 7 Anglo American said on Wednesday that Stuart Chambers would become the miner's next chairman.

Chambers will join the company as non-executive director and chairman designate on Sept. 1 and will become chairman on Nov. 1, Anglo said in a statement.

Current chair John Parker will step down from the board on Oct. 31, Anglo said.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)