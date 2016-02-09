(Adds company comment on output)
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO Feb 9 Anglo American Plc said
on Tuesday that a milling plant at its Los Bronces copper mine
in Chile remained closed after a leak was detected over the
weekend, but that it did not foresee any impact on production
from the stoppage.
The leak was found on farmland close to the capital Santiago
during a routine inspection of a pipe, which carries ground ore
mixed with water and connects the company's flagship copper mine
with a flotation plant.
The company said in a statement that the mine's milling
operations will remain closed until the leak is fixed.
"We do not expect a material impact on production," it told
Reuters in an email.
Anglo said it was working with Chilean authorities to
monitor the environmental situation and was investigating if a
nearby river or local plant and animal life were affected. The
river is not considered a naturally suitable drinking source, it
said.
Los Bronces is part of the Anglo American Sur complex, which
produced 437,800 tonnes of copper in 2015, roughly 8 percent of
the total output of Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer.
Last May, Chile's environmental regulator slapped Anglo
American with a $6 million fine and ordered it to shut one of
its waste dumps at Los Bronces, saying irreparable damage had
been done to surrounding land.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Gram Slattery and
Rosalba O'Brien, Editing by W Simon and Alan Crosby)