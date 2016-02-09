(Adds company comment on output)

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO Feb 9 Anglo American Plc said on Tuesday that a milling plant at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile remained closed after a leak was detected over the weekend, but that it did not foresee any impact on production from the stoppage.

The leak was found on farmland close to the capital Santiago during a routine inspection of a pipe, which carries ground ore mixed with water and connects the company's flagship copper mine with a flotation plant.

The company said in a statement that the mine's milling operations will remain closed until the leak is fixed.

"We do not expect a material impact on production," it told Reuters in an email.

Anglo said it was working with Chilean authorities to monitor the environmental situation and was investigating if a nearby river or local plant and animal life were affected. The river is not considered a naturally suitable drinking source, it said.

Los Bronces is part of the Anglo American Sur complex, which produced 437,800 tonnes of copper in 2015, roughly 8 percent of the total output of Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer.

Last May, Chile's environmental regulator slapped Anglo American with a $6 million fine and ordered it to shut one of its waste dumps at Los Bronces, saying irreparable damage had been done to surrounding land. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Gram Slattery and Rosalba O'Brien, Editing by W Simon and Alan Crosby)