Feb 17 Anglo American PLC will temporarily suspend operations at its El Soldado copper mine in Chile after failing to receive regulatory approval to redesign the mine, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company wants to redesign the mine, which produced around 36,000 tonnes of copper in 2015, due to engineering issues. It said Chilean mining regulator Sernageomen had not approved the company's request to obtain permission for the plans. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)