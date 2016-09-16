SANTIAGO, Sept 16 Anglo American said on Friday that it has reached a wage agreement with two unions at its Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile, putting an end to a strike that began a week ago.

The process of "normalizing" operations at Los Bronces began earlier on Friday and the impact on overall production will be reported in the company's quarterly results, said Anglo American.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)