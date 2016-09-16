(Adds comments from chief of Anglo's copper business, background details)

SANTIAGO, Sept 16 Anglo American said on Friday it had reached a wage agreement with two unions at its flagship Los Bronces copper mine in central Chile, ending a strike that began a week ago.

The process of "normalizing" operations at Los Bronces began earlier on Friday and the impact on overall production will be reported in the company's quarterly results, Anglo American said.

"We value the deal we reached with the workers of Los Bronces, which will allow us to sign a new collective contract (valid through) 2010," said Hennie Faul, the head of Anglo American's copper business.

The company said workers eventually accepted the same wage deal they had initially rejected before going on strike, including a bonus of around $13,000 per worker.

Los Bronces is the major operating mine in the Anglo American Sur complex, which produced 437,800 tonnes of copper last year, out of top copper exporter Chile's total 5.76 million tonnes.

Anglo holds just over 50 percent of the venture, with state-run Codelco, and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi also holding stakes.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)