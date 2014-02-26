LONDON Feb 26 Global miner Anglo American
said it will likely cut some jobs at its Drayton thermal
coal mine in Australia as it slows production pending a
government approval to extend the life of the old mine.
The global miner said the jobs loss is the consequence of a
delays in getting the go-ahead for its Drayton South mine
extension project, planned to extend the life of the existing
30-year-old Drayton mine which would otherwise run out of coal
reserves next year.
The production schedule at Drayton, in New South Wales, will
move from seven weekly shifts currently to five shifts from July
1 to extend the life mine a little, the company told employees.
Anglo, which had hoped to get approval for the mine life
extension program by 2013, did not specify how many jobs are at
risk.
Drayton produces about 5 million tonnes a year of thermal
coal for export and domestic market and employees about 500
people.