LONDON Feb 26 Global miner Anglo American said it will likely cut some jobs at its Drayton thermal coal mine in Australia as it slows production pending a government approval to extend the life of the old mine.

The global miner said the jobs loss is the consequence of a delays in getting the go-ahead for its Drayton South mine extension project, planned to extend the life of the existing 30-year-old Drayton mine which would otherwise run out of coal reserves next year.

The production schedule at Drayton, in New South Wales, will move from seven weekly shifts currently to five shifts from July 1 to extend the life mine a little, the company told employees.

Anglo, which had hoped to get approval for the mine life extension program by 2013, did not specify how many jobs are at risk.

Drayton produces about 5 million tonnes a year of thermal coal for export and domestic market and employees about 500 people.