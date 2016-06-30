SANTIAGO, June 30 Workers at Anglo American's El Soldado mine in Chile rejected the company's last contract offer, a union official told Reuters on Thursday, meaning the union could go on strike in the coming days.

El Soldado, one of Anglo American's smallest mines, produced 35,840 tonnes of copper in 2015. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)