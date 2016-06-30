(Adds union quote, details about legal process)
SANTIAGO, June 30 Workers at Anglo American
Plc's El Soldado copper mine in Chile rejected the
company's last contract offer, a union official said on
Thursday, and could go on strike in the coming days.
Jaime Munoz, a spokesperson for two of El Soldado's unions,
said Anglo American's proposal was rejected by 91 percent of
workers.
Both parties have the option of seeking state mediation to
avoid a walkout. If mediation is not sought, the unions said, a
strike will likely begin on July 4.
"We believe that the company certainly should take up the
option to converse and improve the offer a bit," said Munoz.
Anglo American could not be reached immediately for comment.
El Soldado, one of Anglo American's smallest mines, produced
35,840 tonnes of copper in 2015.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)