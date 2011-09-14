LONDON, Sept 14 The chief executive of Anglo
American (AAL.L), Cynthia Carroll, has downplayed speculation
that the miner is on the hunt for acquisitions, the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper quoted Carroll as saying bid prices in the
mining sector have been "too high" for the company to enter the
fray.
"We are always looking at possible combinations across the
sector and always evaluating whether it's a better business
case to build our own projects or look at acquisition
opportunities," said Carroll.
She added, however, that "prices are still too high,"
basing her comments on recent bids and takeovers.
Anglo, one of Australia's top producers of coal, was
recently linked to a bid for Riversdale Mining, a
Mozambique-focused coal miner that was ultimately bought by Rio
Tinto (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) for A$4 billon. [ID:nL3E7F80WQ]
More recently, it considered a possible bid for Macarthur
Coal MCC.AX, an Australian coal miner. [ID:nN1E77I1QD]
