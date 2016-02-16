JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 Diamond mining giant De Beers Group plans to cut 366 jobs in South Africa, the Solidarity trade union said on Tuesday.

The Anglo American unit will cut 152 jobs at its Venetia mine and a further 214 posts at its other mines in South Africa, the union said.

Anglo American said on Tuesday it plans to sell many of its units and mines as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul to cope with a commodities rout. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)