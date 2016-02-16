PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 Diamond mining giant De Beers Group plans to cut 366 jobs in South Africa, the Solidarity trade union said on Tuesday.
The Anglo American unit will cut 152 jobs at its Venetia mine and a further 214 posts at its other mines in South Africa, the union said.
Anglo American said on Tuesday it plans to sell many of its units and mines as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul to cope with a commodities rout. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.