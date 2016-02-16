PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Updates with De Beers statement)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 Diamond mining firm De Beers plans to cut 189 positions in South Africa as it looks to reduce costs during a period of softer demand for gems, the company said on Tuesday.
The Anglo American unit has said it plans to sell many of its units and mines as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul to cope with a commodities rout.
South Africa's Solidarity Union said earlier on Tuesday that De Beers would cut 366 jobs, 152 jobs at its Venetia mine and a further 214 posts at its other mines in South Africa. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.