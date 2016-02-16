(Updates with De Beers statement)

JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 Diamond mining firm De Beers plans to cut 189 positions in South Africa as it looks to reduce costs during a period of softer demand for gems, the company said on Tuesday.

The Anglo American unit has said it plans to sell many of its units and mines as part of a sweeping strategic overhaul to cope with a commodities rout.

South Africa's Solidarity Union said earlier on Tuesday that De Beers would cut 366 jobs, 152 jobs at its Venetia mine and a further 214 posts at its other mines in South Africa. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)