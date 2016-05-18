* Anglo selling up to $4 bln of assets, but keeping diamonds
* Diamond market collapse in second half of 2015
* Sharp rise of India's middle class, large China market
* Challenge from synthetic diamonds
* Producers plan new marketing pitch in June
By Philip Blenkinsop
ANTWERP, May 18 Mining group Anglo American
has retained De Beers as a prize asset after a radical
overhaul in the belief that surging Chinese and Indian demand
for diamonds will outstrip dwindling supply even after a 2015
crunch.
The group, in which Anglo American has an 85 percent stake,
has seen its market share fall from over 80 percent in the
1980s to about a third now, losing it control of supply and
unleashing price volatility.
Its challenges are compounded by competition from synthetic
diamonds and uncertain demand from customers in the "millennial"
generation, aged roughly 18 to 34.
Anglo has cut the value of De Beers assets in its books each
year since 2012, after it had paid $5.1 billion for a 40 percent
stake.
But it remains the largest diamond producer by value ahead
of Russia's Alrosa, securing access to top mines
through close ties to countries such as Namibia, with which
signed a 10-year sales deal this week, and Botswana.
It repeatedly points to growing wealth in China and India
drawing in ever more consumers while output gradually declines
from 2020.
This is the basis of Anglo American's case for retaining De
Beers in a drastic overhaul. Bernstein Securities analyst Paul
Gait says Anglo is seeking to make itself attractive to a buyer,
although De Beers' ties with states and and joint ventures could
make any sale complex.
"Most mining companies like diamonds," he said. "The basic
reason why they've not been able to get bigger diamond positions
speaks to the fundamental attractiveness of the industry."
SPECIAL "SIGHT" SALES
Anglo has steadily increased its disclosures on De Beers
since its consolidation in 2012, with earlier annual report
entries giving a broad overview of the business while the 2015
report offers greater detail on financials and its performance
in different countries. It also now publishes the results of its
periodic diamond sales.
Even so, diamonds are not traded on an open exchange and are
vulnerable to consumer whim.
De Beers offers boxes of rough, or unpolished, diamonds to
around 80 selected "sightholders" at sales known as "sights" --
but that cosy relationship loosened last year.
Global demand for diamond jewellery hit a high of $81
billion in 2014, but production jumped too, leaving the market
flooded by 2015 just as Chinese retailers, such as Chow Tai Fook
, stopped expanding.
"Sightholders couldn't make a profit and they gradually
started refusing," said Christopher Germerchak, editor of The
Diamond Loupe in Antwerp, where largely Jewish and Indian
dealers clustered on three traffic-free streets represent the
heart of the global diamond trade.
SYNTHETICS UNDERMINE
De Beers sees subdued prices in 2016, but production is
likely to peak in 2017 after two Canadian mines come on stream.
However, diamonds are only scarce if you ignore
laboratory-grown stones. Used largely in cutting tools, their
share of diamond gem sales, though just 2-3 percent now, is
growing.
"Producers can say a million times that it's not the same
thing. That may have been so before, but it's not true any more.
It's a diamond, full stop," said Chaim Even-Zohar, editor of
Diamond Intelligence, who believes synthetics will erode the
power of producers.
Lab-grown diamonds, such as those made by California's
Diamond Foundry with Leonardo Di Caprio as a backer, typically
trade at a modest discount to natural stones.
De Beers head of strategy, Gareth Mostyn, told Reuters De
Beers was not ignoring the competition from synthetics but was
clear on consumer preferences.
"If they have a choice between a diamond that was created
three billion years ago by nature and one grown in a factory
last week, customers want the real thing," he said.
75 MILLION NEW INDIAN BUYERS
De Beers says some 75 million new Indian households will see
their incomes rise to $5,000-$6,000 per year in the next decade,
a level at which they may start buying diamonds.
However, it needs to persuade them and younger "millennial"
shoppers in the United States, the largest market, to buy.
De Beers used to pump $150-$200 million a year into generic
diamond marketing, telling consumers a diamond was forever and
making them the must-have gem for engagements.
"The diamond sector cannot take the demand curve for
granted," said Anish Aggarwal, partner at consultancy Gemdax.
Diamonds "are competing with holidays, gadgets, handbags, even
cars" to tap the spending power of the millenials.
Aggarwal said seven major producers banded together a year
ago to promote natural stones. With an initial $6 million
budget, it plans to target the 'millenials' in Las Vegas next
month.
Investec analyst Marc Elliott says diamond demand will
logically grow as a late in the development cycle of economies
such as China and India.
"Synthetics have a role to play... If they grow consumption
in diamonds anywhere near what they did in other commodities,
there won't be nearly enough diamonds from the ground to support
that demand."
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)