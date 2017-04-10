April 10 Miner Anglo American said on Monday it would sell its Eskom-tied domestic thermal coal operations in South Africa to a unit of Seriti Resources Holdings for 2.3 billion rand ($166.43 million).

The thermal coal operations that mainly supply coal to Eskom consist of the New Vaal, New Denmark and Kriel collieries, as well as four closed collieries , Anglo American said. ($1 = 13.8200 rand) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)