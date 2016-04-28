* Sale price exceeds market expectations
By Barbara Lewis
LONDON, April 28 Anglo American has
agreed to sell its niobium and phosphates businesses in Brazil
to China Molybdenum for $1.5 billion in cash, it said on
Thursday, as it seeks to cut debt in a radical restructuring of
the global mining group.
Anglo American shares rose more than 8 percent,
outperforming the sector as analysts said the price
was higher than expected and boded well for further deals.
"The proceeds from this transaction ... will enable us to
continue to reduce our net debt towards our targeted level of
less than $10 billion at the end of 2016," Anglo's chief
executive Mark Cutifani said.
The niobium and phosphates businesses consist of mines,
plants, processing facilities, chemical complexes and deposits.
Niobium is an ingredient of specialist high-strength steels
while phosphate production serves Brazil's domestic market for
fertilisers.
The deal reflects Asia's increasing interest in Brazil's
agricultural sector. Shipping data analysed by Reuters showed
the world's traditional trading houses have lost their
century-old dominance of Brazil's grain market to Asian rivals.
While Japanese firms have directly acquired Brazilian
soybean producing companies, China has bought stakes in
international firms involved in fertiliser and other sectors
that indirectly boost production.
Analysts said the purchase price was around $500 million
above expectations following reports of interest from other
firms, including Apollo Global Management LLC and Vale.
Bernstein said in a note the deal should give investors
confidence that Anglo can realise good value for its assets and
marked a shift in strategy.
"Anglo American is dressing itself up as an attractive
takeover target," it said.
The group is selling parts of its business after a
commodities rout that has triggered a fight for survival even
among heavyweight miners.
As it aims to cut its net debt to less than $10 billion by
the end of the year from $12.9 billion at the end of December,
the ratio under scrutiny is net debt to earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
BMO Capital Markets that ratio should shrink to less than
three from a previous projection of 3.3.
On first analysis it said the deal could reduce Anglo
Amercian's debt sufficiently for it to regain an investment
grade credit rating following its downgrade to junk by credit
ratings agencies.
The deal is subject to certain approvals and is expected to
close in the second half of the year.
China Molybdenum, which is advised by Deutsche Bank, is one
of China's largest producers of molybdenum, used in making
alloys.
