LONDON Jan 4 Global miner Anglo American said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 70 percent interest in the Amapa iron ore operation in Brazil to Zamin Ferrous.

"The terms of the transaction are confidential and the transaction is subject to state regulatory approval," the company said in a statement.

An internal valuation by Anglo American last year put the value of Amapa, which it co-owned with Cliff Natural Resources , at $1.5 billion.