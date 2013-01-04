BRIEF-CSW Industrials announces acquisition of Greco Aluminum Railings
* CSW Industrials Inc - transaction was funded through csw industrials' revolving credit line
LONDON Jan 4 Global miner Anglo American said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 70 percent interest in the Amapa iron ore operation in Brazil to Zamin Ferrous.
"The terms of the transaction are confidential and the transaction is subject to state regulatory approval," the company said in a statement.
An internal valuation by Anglo American last year put the value of Amapa, which it co-owned with Cliff Natural Resources , at $1.5 billion.
* CSW Industrials Inc - transaction was funded through csw industrials' revolving credit line
* Maxwell reports fourth quarter 2016 results and executes key strategic actions
* SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING - CO'S UNIT HAS RENEGOTIATED TERMS OF ITS AGREEMENT WITH MINERA HOCHSCHILD MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.