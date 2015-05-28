JOHANNESBURG May 28 Global miner Anglo American (Anglo) announced changes to the leadership of its South African board on Thursday where it has been facing labour strikes and high operating costs amid low metal prices.

Mark Cutifani, chief executive of Anglo, will take over from Michael Spicer as the chairman of the board of Anglo American South Africa, the London-listed firm said in a statement, adding that the changes would be effective from June 1.

Cutifani said the changes would help the group build a "competitive business" in South Africa.

Kumba Iron Ore CEO Norman Mbazima was appointed deputy chairman, and will continue to lead Kumba, Anglo said.

Andile Sangqu, previously head of sustainability at Impala Platinum, was appointed to the new role of Executive Head of Anglo's South African business.

South Africa is home to Anglo's assets through diamond producer De Beers, Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer of the metal, Anglo American Coal and Kumba. The firms collectively employ about 70,000 people in South Africa. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)