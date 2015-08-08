(Adds Anglo declined to comment)
SANTIAGO Aug 8 A British investment fund will
buy the Chilean copper assets being sold by global miner Anglo
American Plc, a Chilean newspaper reported on Saturday,
without naming its source or identifying the fund.
The Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos copper mines are expected
to fetch between $500 million and $1 billion. Mining and trading
company Glencore Plc, former Xstrata Chief Executive
Officer Mick Davis' X2, and British investment firm Audley
Capital were among the first round of bidders, sources told
Reuters in June.
"Anglo American is close to completing the sale of (the two
mines) and the buyer will be an English investment fund," said
El Mercurio, without giving further details or citing sources.
Anglo said it would not comment on speculation surrounding
its asset sales.
