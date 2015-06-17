* Audley Capital also in the running
* Anglo American under pressure to sell non-core assets
* Mines worth around $500 mln- mining sources
LONDON, June 17 Mining and trading company
Glencore and X2, a vehicle set up by former Xstrata CEO
Mick Davis, are among the companies that placed bids last week
for two Anglo American copper mines in Chile, sources
said this week.
British investment firm Audley Capital was also among the
first round of bidders, the sources added.
The Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde copper mines in Chile
together could fetch up to $1 billion, according to banking
sources, but two mining sources familiar with the mines gave
more conservative valuations of around $500 million or less.
"The deadline to submit the bids was a week ago and X2 is
still in the running," a first banking source said. "Mick
(Davis) seems keen on those assets."
An industry source said although Glencore was still in the
process it was unlikely to make a high enough bid to win the
assets.
"They are both mines towards the end of their life although
with some investment Mantoverde's life can be extended," a
second industry source said. "I would think a smaller firm like
Audley is more likely to get them. Certainly the John MacKenzie
connection is strong."
Audley Capital's mining CEO John MacKenzie was Anglo
American's head of copper until 2013.
Anglo American, the smallest of the global diversified
miners, is under pressure to dispose of some non-core assets to
shore up its balance sheet and maintain its credit rating as it
battles weak commodity prices.
A number of other companies, including private equity firms
Warburg Pincus and Magris Resources and mining company Nevsun
Resources and Chilean state-owned Codelco,
had also shown interest in the mines, some of the very few
copper assets up for grabs, the sources said.
The mining sector has been hit in the last three years by a
steep decline in metals prices but copper is seen by analysts as
one of the commodities with the brightest prospects given some
supply constraints.
Another former mining chief, Tye Burt, is also interested in
the Anglo assets, one of the people said. Burt was abruptly
ousted from Kinross Gold in 2012 as the company struggled with
asset write-downs and a plummeting share price.
Chilean copper miner Antofagasta, which had
initially shown interest, had since pulled out of the process,
two of the sources said.
Anglo American, X2, Glencore, Antofagasta and Warburg Pincus
declined to comment. Audley Capital, Nevsun, Codelco and Magris
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Tye Burt could not be contacted for comment.
After a review last year, Anglo American said it would
divest assets that did not meet its return criteria.
The London-listed mining firm is also looking to later
dispose of its 50.1 percent stake in the El Soldado mine and the
Chagres smelter, in which Codelco has a minority stake.
