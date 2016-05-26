(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
By Anjuli Davies and James Regan
LONDON/SYDNEY May 26 Final bids for Anglo
American's metallurgical coal mines in Australia, valued
at up to $1.5 billion, must be submitted by June 6, three
sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
Anglo American, like its peers, is selling off prized assets
after a prolonged commodities rout has left it with high levels
of debt. It aims to sell between $3 billion and $4 billion of
assets this year.
Analysts said the appeal of its two metallurgical or coking
coal mines in Australia could have increased after one operation
delivered coal months ahead of schedule.
Private equity firm Apollo has teamed up with Pennsylvania
coal exporter Xcoal Energy & Resources, founded by Ernie
Thrasher and Chris Cline, the billionaire coal entrepreneur
often dubbed the King of Coal, and have made it through to the
second round of bidding, according to the sources.
BHP is also through to the second round and a likely
frontrunner, although the sources said Japanese steelmakers
reliant on coking coal could raise competition concerns as BHP
already dominates.
Other interested parties could include Indian, Japanese and
America suitors, the sources said, declining to be specific.
"There are lots of interested parties...everybody in the
world looked at these assets," one said.
BHP declined to comment. Anglo American also said it could
not comment on the sale process.
Metallurgical or coking coal is used in steelmaking. Some
industry players have expressed caution at the future of coking
coal assets given their increasing unpopularity from an
environmental stance and their exposure to the troubled
steelmaking industry.
But the mining and steel sectors say coal remains the
cheapest solution and has a long future yet.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)