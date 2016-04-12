By Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, April 12 Brazilian miner Vale
is teaming up with U.S. private equity firm Apollo to
bid for Anglo American's niobium and phosphates business
in Brazil, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
A sale of the assets, used for making fertilizers, could
fetch around $1 billion for Anglo American.
The London-listed miner has said it wants to raise as much
as $4 billion from divestitures, in order to cut net debt to
under $10 billion by the end of the year as it grapples with a
commodity price slump.
A spokesman for Anglo said the sale process is progressing
as planned. Vale declined to comment, while Apollo did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies; additional
reporting by Clara Denina, Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Rod
Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)