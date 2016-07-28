July 28 Anglo American Plc, has rebuffed informal approaches by Indian mining and metals tycoon Anil Agarwal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Agarwal, who has majority control of Hindustan Zinc Ltd through Vedanta Ltd, contacted Anglo to discuss potential ideas including a combination with the Indian zinc miner, Bloomberg also reported. (bloom.bg/2aNIASf)

Vedanta had sweetened its offer for taking over subsidiary Cairn India Ltd last week, after an initial bid had been stymied for a year.

Anglo American , Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc, were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Alan Crosby)