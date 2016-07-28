After slump in energy deals, hints of recovery: EY
LONDON, Feb 1 A sharp pick up in deal-making in the oil and gas sector in recent weeks has scope to accelerate as oil prices recover, advisory company EY said in a report.
July 28 Anglo American Plc, has rebuffed informal approaches by Indian mining and metals tycoon Anil Agarwal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Agarwal, who has majority control of Hindustan Zinc Ltd through Vedanta Ltd, contacted Anglo to discuss potential ideas including a combination with the Indian zinc miner, Bloomberg also reported. (bloom.bg/2aNIASf)
Vedanta had sweetened its offer for taking over subsidiary Cairn India Ltd last week, after an initial bid had been stymied for a year.
Anglo American , Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc, were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Alan Crosby)
BRUSSELS, Feb 1 The European Union clinched a preliminary deal on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers call, send texts or surf the web abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June, the European Commission's digital chief said on Twitter.
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.