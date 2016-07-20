LONDON, July 20 Anglo American lowered its full-year guidance on Brazilian iron ore to 15-17 million tonnes from 15-18 million tonnes, while reporting a mixed picture for second-quarter production for diamonds, platinum and copper.

Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said second-quarter copper output was in line with the same period last year and Anglo was showing discipline in diamonds and platinum.

"The decisive actions taken by De Beers last year led to more normal trading conditions in the first half of 2016 with sales volumes increasing as a result, but we maintain a cautious outlook," he said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)