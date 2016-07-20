LONDON, July 20 Anglo American lowered
its full-year guidance on Brazilian iron ore to 15-17 million
tonnes from 15-18 million tonnes, while reporting a mixed
picture for second-quarter production for diamonds, platinum and
copper.
Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said second-quarter copper
output was in line with the same period last year and Anglo was
showing discipline in diamonds and platinum.
"The decisive actions taken by De Beers last year led to
more normal trading conditions in the first half of 2016 with
sales volumes increasing as a result, but we maintain a cautious
outlook," he said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)