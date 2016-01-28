JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 Global mining company Anglo American boosted its total annual iron ore output as a ramp up at its Minas-Rio mine offset lower output at its Kumba subsidiary.

Output at Kumba totalled 44.9 million tonnes last year, down 7 percent from 2014, while Minas-Rio's production rose to 9.2 million tonnes from 0.7 million tonnes, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by David Goodman)