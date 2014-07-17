UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
July 17 Miner Anglo American Plc, smarting from a 5-month strike at its platinum operations, reported higher iron ore and copper output for the first half of the year.
Production of iron ore, the biggest money earner for Anglo American last year, rose 5 percent to 22.8 million tonnes for the six months ended June 30.
Output of copper, which contributed about a quarter of the company's earnings last year, rose 12 percent to 396,400 tonnes. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)