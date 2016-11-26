UPDATE 1-Sailing-America's Cup enters new era with post-Bermuda team deal
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Updates with Team New Zealand reaction)
LIMA Nov 26 Global miner Anglo American PLC said it had halted all operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile after hooded protesters seized installations early on Saturday, the company told Reuters.
Anglo said it requested help from authorities and had worked to take legal action to ensure the protection of its workers and property. Hooded protesters took control of installations at Los Bronces eaarlier this month, prompting the company to suspend operations and evacuate 1,500 workers.
(Reporting By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* ETNZ want to stick with previous arrangements (Updates with Team New Zealand reaction)
* French energy markets regulator approves project (Updates with French energy regulator approving power link)
PARIS, Jan 25 French energy markets regulator CRE has approved a planned second power link between France and the United Kingdom after consulting stakeholders, saying the project was still viable and needed despite Britain's decision to leave the EU.