SANTIAGO Nov 17 Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday that its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile is in the process of restarting normal operations after it halted activities there on Wednesday when protesters seized installations.

About 100 hooded protesters illegally entered the mine, took control of installations and set up flaming barricades, prompting the company to halt all operations and evacuate 1,500 workers. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Gram Slattery; Editing by Andrew Hay)