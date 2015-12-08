RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 8 Mining company Anglo American said on Tuesday it expects its Minas Rio iron ore mine in Brazil to reach full capacity of 26.5 million tonnes in 2018, a delay on an earlier forecast for the second quarter of 2016.

In a presentation outlining the company's moves to restructure its business in the face of slumping commodity prices, Anglo American said production at Minas Rio had been "affected by confined mining area due to licensing constraints." (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)