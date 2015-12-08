JOHANNESBURG Dec 8 Mining group Anglo American
announced restructuring steps on Tuesday including plans
to consolidate into three business units from six, sell more
assets and suspend dividends for the second half of this year.
Anglo said it will be consolidating its six business unit
structures into three - De Beers, Industrial Metals and Bulk
Commodities.
"Upon resumption, (our dividend) policy will change to
pay-out ratio to provide flexibility through the cycle and
clarity for shareholders," the company said in a statement.
The fifth-biggest diversified global mining group by market
value, Anglo is grappling with sliding commodity prices
including iron ore, platinum and diamonds.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)