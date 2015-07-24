LONDON, July 24 Global mining company Anglo American said it would maintain its interim dividend on Friday as it posted a steep fall in first-half profit hurt by a rout in metal prices.

Anglo, the first of the largest global miners to post results for the six months to June, reported a 36 percent drop in its half-year underlying earnings before taxation (EBIT), in line with analysts' expectations, according to Reuters I/B/E/S.

It declared an interim dividend of $0.32, in line with the same period last year.

