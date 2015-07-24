Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
LONDON, July 24 Global mining company Anglo American said it would maintain its interim dividend on Friday as it posted a steep fall in first-half profit hurt by a rout in metal prices.
Anglo, the first of the largest global miners to post results for the six months to June, reported a 36 percent drop in its half-year underlying earnings before taxation (EBIT), in line with analysts' expectations, according to Reuters I/B/E/S.
It declared an interim dividend of $0.32, in line with the same period last year.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Evans)
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.