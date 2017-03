LONDON, July 16 Global mining company Anglo American expects to take a $3 billion to $4 billion first-half write-off because of the slide in prices for iron ore and coal, it said on Thursday.

"Anglo American expects to record non-cash impairments within special items ... relating to Minas-Rio and certain Australian coal assets of approximately $3 billion to $4 billion on a post-tax basis," it said in its second-quarter production report. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Goodman)