* Interim EBIT down 36 pct, in line with expectations
* Maintains interim dividend of $0.32 per share
* Takes non-cash impairment of $3.5 billion
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, July 24 Global mining company Anglo
American said on Friday it will shed thousands of jobs
in the next couple of years and might put up more assets for
sale as it battles an accelerating slump in metals prices that
has dragged its shares down to a 13-year low.
The company posted a steep fall in first-half profit after a
rout in prices of metals from platinum to iron ore, and said the
next six months could be even worse.
"Quite frankly we didn't expect the commodity price rout to
be so dramatic and in all likelihood the next six months are
going to be even tougher," CEO Mark Cutifani said during a
presentations with analysts. "We have pulled costs out of the
business but we need to do more because prices continue to
deteriorate."
Anglo, the fifth-biggest diversified global mining group by
stock market capitalisation, said it would cut about 6,000 of
its almost 13,000 office-based and other non-production roles
globally, 2,000 of which will be transferred through the sale of
some assets.
If market conditions soured further the company would
consider putting up for sale more of its underperforming assets
than currently planned, Cutifani said.
In the longer term, Anglo, which employs 151,000 staff
worldwide, aims to reduce its workforce by about a third, it
said.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters earlier this month
that Anglo was planning big cutbacks.
The London-listed company, in the middle of a turnaround
effort launched by Cutifani in 2013, has suffered more than
peers from the drop in metals prices, mostly due to higher-cost
iron ore operations than its larger competitors and a platinum
division afflicted by rising costs and falling prices.
It has seen its share price shed about a third this year as
investors worry about the slow pace of Cutifani's revamp,
focused on improving the productivity of its mines and divesting
non-core assets.
Anglo is not the only one to feel the pinch.
Platinum producer Lonmin outlined on Friday plans to cut
thousands of job and to close loss-making mines. Larger rivals
Rio Tinto and Glencore have also cut
hundreds of jobs this year.
Investors reacted positively to Anglo's decision to maintain
its dividend and to its plans to accelerate its cost-cutting
programme, pushing its shares up 2 percent by 1135 GMT,
outperforming a 0.6 percent fall in the mining sector
.
In a letter sent on Friday to employees and seen by Reuters,
the company said 1,000 jobs would be cut by the end of this
year; 1,500 by the end of 2016 and a further 3,000 later on.
"This is a significant change and I know it will be
unsettling for many, but it is the minimum that we need to do to
compete with our major competitors and ensure the sustainability
of our business," Cutifani said in the letter.
"This will be another tough few months, but it is the right
call to accelerate our plans now to create the Anglo American
that we all want to see -- effective, efficient and robust."
After receiving earlier this month $1.6 billion from the
sale of its stake in building materials company Lafarge Tarmac,
the company expects to raise a further $1.4 billion from the
sale of non-core assets including some copper, coal and platinum
ones over the next couple of years.
Anglo, the first of the largest global miners to post
results for the six months to June, reported a 36 percent drop
in underlying earnings before taxation (EBIT), in line with
analysts' expectations, according to Reuters I/B/E/S.
It maintained its interim dividend of $0.32 per share even
though many analysts suggested it could cut it to shore up its
balance sheet.
In line with a warning issued earlier this month, Anglo took
a non-cash impairment charge of $3.5 billion after tax.
It is the second multi-billion charge announced this year,
mostly related to its recently launched Minas Rio iron ore mine
in Brazil, which has been plagued by delays and cost overruns
since Anglo bought it in 2007-2008 for about $5.5 billion.
