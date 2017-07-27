Anglo American resumes dividend payment six months early

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Anglo American on Thursday said it was resuming dividend payments six months early and reported its net debt had fallen to $6.2 billion, below a year-end target of $7 billion.

Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said in a statement the benefits of a "relentless focus on driving efficiency" had resulted in "a step-change in operational performance and profitability".

Underlying earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first six months rose by 68 percent to $4.1 billion, in line with analyst forecasts according to a consensus provided by the company.

The dividend payment for the first half will equate to 48 cents per share. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)