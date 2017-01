JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 Anglo American Platinum has offered three South African unions wage increases of 7 percent, or 1,000 rand per month, whichever is greater, over the next three years, according to a draft agreement seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The agreement also contains a "peace obligation", which says no members of the unions "shall be entitled to embark upon any industrial action whatsoever".

Members of the biggest union involved, AMCU, have embarked on several wildcat strikes which have often been violent in recent years. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)