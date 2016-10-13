SYDNEY/LONDON Oct 13 Anglo American is
expected to finalise a $1 billion-plus sale of its prized
Australian coal assets to a group headed by private equity group
Apollo Global Management in the coming weeks, three
sources with knowledge of the deal said.
"Anglo American and Apollo entered into a two-week
exclusivity period due to expire next week," one of the sources
in continuous contact with advisers to the deal, said. "We think
it is going to go to Apollo next week."
Another source, however, said it would still be a matter of
weeks before any deal is finalised.
Anglo American in Australia declined to comment. Apollo did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By James Regan and Anjuli Davies, editing by Barbara
Lewis)