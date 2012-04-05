RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Anglo American said on Thursday it plans to invest $2 billion this year in its Brazilian iron ore mine Minas-Rio, the company's biggest project globally.

Minas-Rio is expected to receive investments of $5 billion or more in its first phase, which should bring its production capacity to 26.5 million tonnes of ore a year in 2013. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Dale Hudson)